This Valentine’s Day, celebrate love with these contemporary romance stories

By Telangana Today Published Date - 14 February 2024, 07:05 PM

Hyderabad: Get ready to embrace the month of love with our curated list of modern love stories! If you’re looking to unwind with your significant other or enjoy some me-time, we’ve got you covered with these binge-worthy and relatable audio series, web series, and films.

Social Distancing (Audible)

‘Social Distancing’ is an Audible Original by Chetan Bhagat, featuring the real-life couple, Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi. The comedy-drama series chronicles Raghavan Rao aka “Rags” (Angad Bedi) and Savi (Neha Dhupia)’s contemporary relationship which is in jeopardy when Rags engages in an affair with his office colleague. The once blissfully married couple finds their relationship in troubled waters when it is revealed that both harbour secrets from each other.

Mission Majnu (Netflix)

Set against the tense backdrop of the 1970s, ‘Mission Majnu’ follows the gripping story of Amandeep, an Indian spy who is on a dangerous mission in Pakistan. Yet, amidst the danger, blossoms an unlikely romance between Amandeep and Nasreen, defying cultural and political barriers. As Amandeep navigates his dual roles of duty and desire, the story navigates the profound themes of sacrifice and the universal quest for intimacy.

Mine and Yours – Season 2 (Audible)

‘Mine and Yours S2’ is an unprecedented love triangle where Jaiveer (Nakuul Mehta) and Priya (Sayani Gupta) have shared a fulfilling live-in arrangement for nearly three years. As they contemplate the next best step for their relationship, their dynamic is thrown into disarray when Rashi (Kubbra Sait), Priya’s first and sole girlfriend, moves in with them for a month. Rashi’s unexpected presence sparks jealousy, leading to a rivalry between Jaiveer and her for Priya’s affection.

Rocky aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani (Prime Video)

Watch the love story of Rocky (Ranveer Singh) and Rani (Alia Bhatt) unfold as the movie takes you on a rollercoaster journey of emotions. Directed by the bonafide filmmaker Karan Johar, the film is all heart as it takes you through an epic love story in a new-age era, topped with hearty laughs and posing questions about love, family and the meaning of breaking away from generations of family traditions.

Teri Meri Cute Story (Audible)

This is the tale of Rishabh and Priya, whose initial encounter takes an unforgettable turn when Priya lands Rishabh in jail. Rishabh relocates to Delhi and moves in with Priya’s brother, Harsh. Despite their animosity, Priya eventually develops feelings for Rishabh after numerous clashes. However, when he comes to know of her feelings, Rishabh disappears from Delhi. To discover if Priya and Rishabh end up together, tune into Audible.

Rainbow Rishta (Prime Video)

‘Rainbow Rishta’ is a heartwarming documentary series that follows LGBTQ+ stories of discovering and celebrating love across India. From navigating the dating scene as a transwoman to organising a rainbow wedding, facing challenges in renting a home as a young lesbian couple to navigating the complexities of a long-term relationship as a gay couple, this series celebrates diverse love stories across the spectrum.