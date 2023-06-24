Sunny Hinduja’s unforgettable performance in ‘TVF Aspirants’ paves the way for ‘Sandeep Bhaiya’

The actor will be seen in a new web series titled ‘Sandeep Bhaiya’, which will have a total of eight episodes

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:45 PM, Sat - 24 June 23

Hyderabad: Sunny Hinduja, who delivered a notable performance portraying the role of Sandeep Bhaiya in ‘TVF Aspirations’ has now embarked on a new journey. The actor will be seen in a new web series titled ‘Sandeep Bhaiya’, which will have a total of eight episodes. Inspired by his iconic character in ‘TVF Aspirants’, which became a talking point for both audiences and critics, makers decided to bring out an all-new series based on the same.

‘Sandeep Bhaiya’ is expected to be about the background of Sandeep’s character, highlighting his journey over the years. Sunny recently finished shooting for the second season of ‘Aspirants’.

Speaking about the series, Sunny Hinduja said, “It’s an honour to receive this kind of love for Sandeep Bhaiya’s character. As an actor, it’s extremely fulfilling when your work gets appreciated by pan-India audiences. I’m grateful to the makers for coming to me with this extraordinary story. I’m looking forward for the audiences to watch it and have them shower their love and blessings on me like they always do.”

‘Sandeep Bhaiya’ is directed by Parijat Joshi and produced by TVF and Arunab Kumar.

