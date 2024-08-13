Mayor asks for probe into irregularities in developmental works in Karimnagar

Karimnagar Mayor Y Sunil Rao instructs the municipal commissioner to conduct a special enquiry into irregularities in various developmental works and to take legal action against the persons responsible.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 13 August 2024, 10:12 PM

File photo of Karimnagar Mayor Y Sunil Rao

Karimnagar: Karimnagar Mayor Y Sunil Rao instructed the municipal commissioner to conduct a special enquiry into irregularities in various developmental works and to take legal action against the persons responsible.

Participating in the MCK council general body meeting held in the corporation office on Tuesday, a few members had raised the issue of irregularities that took place in various developmental works done in corporation limits. Reacting to this, the Mayor asked the commissioner to conduct an inquiry into irregularities and take legal action against the people involved in irregularities.

Talking about the stray dog menace, he said that it had become a big problem across the State and there was a problem in all divisions of Municipal Corporation of Karimnagar. Birth control operations would be done on dogs by following the Animal Protection act and Municipal act. Since the issue was complicated, the council would pass a resolution on dog menace and send the copy to the government.

Based on government instructions, adequate measures would be taken to check dog menace, he informed.