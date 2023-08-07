Sacred Mazar in Gurugram set ablaze in disturbing incident

A complaint was lodged by the mazaar's caretaker Ghasite Ram.

By IANS Updated On - 06:41 PM, Mon - 7 August 23

Gurugram: Unidentified individuals set fire to a mazar in Gurugram‘s Khandsa village early on Monday, police said.

This incident occurred while Section 144 was in effect in Gurugram, a measure put in place due to communal clashes originating from the Nuh district and spreading to various parts of the city and nearby regions in the previous week.

On Monday, the district administration decided to lift the Section 144 restrictions.

“An FIR has been filed against unknown individuals under sections 34, 153A, 188, and 436 of the IPC in relation to the mazar arson case,” said a senior police official.