MBA graduate from AP held for duping unemployed youth in Warangal

Ponaganti Sai Teja (28) from Eluru district of Andhra Pradesh was apprehended on the charges of cheating unemployed youngsters by promising to offer jobs.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 5 July 2024, 06:33 PM

Warangal: An MBA graduate from Andhra Pradesh was arrested for allegedly duping the gullible unemployed youth by collecting Rs 45 lakh under the guise of providing jobs here on Friday. Autohrities recovered Rs 2 lakh in cash from him.

Cybercrime ACP Vijay Kumar said that Ponaganti Sai Teja (28) from Chittapur village in Eluru district of Andhra Pradesh was apprehended on the charges of cheating unemployed youngsters by promising to offer jobs.

During the course of interrogation, Teja confessed to dupe 35 youngsters by collecting funds under the guise of providing backdoor jobs in multinational companies. He admitted to sending messages to mobile phones of jobseekers and to extracting the funds in the name of training, interviews and tests. His act was exposed when one of the victims approached police.

Meanwhile, Commissioner of Police Ambar Kishor Jha commended Vijay Kumar, Inspector Ravi, Sub-Inspector Shiva, Charan, constables Anjaneyulu, Mahender Raju and Sampath Kumar for nabbing Sai Teja.