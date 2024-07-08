Hyderabad’s LVPEI wins ‘Top 10 Best NGOs’ at Global CSR & ESG awards 2024

Mahaveer C Jain from the Public Relations and Donor Affairs team accepted the award on behalf of LVPEI.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 8 July 2024, 04:30 PM

Hyderabad: Hyderabad-based L V Prasad Eye Institute (LVPEI) was awarded the ‘Top 10 Best NGOs of the Year – 2024’ at the Global CSR & ESG Awards-2024 function that was held recently in Gurgaon.

“The award is a testament to the tireless dedication of the entire team, and the unwavering support of our donors and partners. Such awards motivate us to continue our efforts,” Dr Prashant Garg, ExecutiveChairman. LVPEI, said.

LVPEI was selected for the award for its overall impact on eye health sector. The eye care services of LVPEI directly impacts 150 million people in India. It offers over 2 million eye care services (including 150,000 surgeries) every year, where nearly 50 percent are provided at no cost to patients, irrespective of the complexity of care. It is one of biggest corneal transplantation centres in the world, having performed over 50,000 transplants, the press release said.

The Global CSR and ESG Awards are designed to discuss and review the CSR and ESG mandates of corporates, recognize NGOs and social enterprises partnering with them to fulfil these mandates meaningfully and creating lasting impact.