McDonald’s introduces digital menu boards in North, East India

New Delhi: Fast food chain McDonalds has introduced digital menu boards in restaurants across North and East India as a part of its restaurant reimaging plan.

McDonald’s is geared to create a great sensory experience using vivid imagery and captivating high definition visuals of its great tasting menu items, making it easier for customers to select their favourite item quickly.

Speaking on introduction of digital menu boards, Robert Hunghanfoo, Head, Connaught Plaza Restaurants Pvt. Ltd. operates McDonald’s restaurants in North and East India (CPRL), said: “At McDonald’s, we believe creating good food moments requires capturing our customer’s imagination through show and tell format. Our customers spend considerable time looking at the menu boards before placing their order and make a big difference in what and how they order, making it an important part of our customer interaction. We are confident of enhancing that experience.”

With speed and efficiency already an inherent part of McDonald’s experience, the brand is now weaving digital technology across its business functions to enhance the overall guest experience. The digital menu boards come after McDonald’s recent introduction of 100 percent contactless ordering that enables customers to order and pay beyond the front counter.

Talking about the restaurant reimaging plan, Sanjeev Agrawal, Development Licensee, CPRL, said: “This is just the beginning of our digital journey, there are many more elements that we plan to introduce in the future to give our customers an international McDonald’s experience.”

McDonald’s will exhibit vibrant and attractive animations of its menu items on LED monitors. The new digital displays are also Energy Star certified supporting McDonald’s commitment to environmental sustainability while helping the business lower operating costs.

McDonald’s India North and East has introduced the ‘Global Safety+’ program that includes nearly 50-plus process changes in the restaurant operations. Safety+ is a Global system of enhanced hygiene and safety practices that help ensure that every part of the McDonald’s experience is safe for its customers and employees.