McDonald’s launches India’s first airport drive-thru restaurant in Mumbai

The Airport Drive-Thru Restaurant will cater to thousands of travelers in T2, airport staff, and local residents, meeting their demands for quick and delicious meals at any time of the day

By PTI Published Date - 07:46 PM, Fri - 4 August 23

Mumbai: McDonald’s India (West & South) has launched the nation’s first-ever Airport Drive-Thru Restaurant in Mumbai. Strategically located just 100 meters from Terminal 2 (T2) of the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA), this is also the first McDonald’s restaurant in Mumbai to operate 24×7. This Experience of the Future (EOTF) restaurant is all set to provide quality food, convenience, and quick service to travelers and locals alike.

Saurabh Kalra, MD, McDonald’s India (W&S), said, “We are delighted to introduce India’s first-ever Airport Drive-Thru Restaurant in Mumbai, a city that is always on the go. This innovative concept is a significant step toward our continuous commitment to enhancing customer experience, catering to their evolving needs, and offering them the best possible dining experience. We truly value our long-standing association with the Adani Group, which has significantly contributed to strengthening our foothold in a strategic location like the Mumbai airport. By combining convenience, speed, and quality, we aim to make our customers’ journeys more enjoyable and stress-free. We are looking forward to expanding our presence not only in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, but also in other strategic locations across West & South India, to make delicious feel-good moments easy for everyone.” The Drive-Thru restaurant boasts of numerous innovative features, which will offer customers the experience of the future:

• Dedicated Drive-Thru lane and Customer Ordering Display (COD) for customers to seamlessly order and enjoy their meals on-the-go

• Instant order in just 120 seconds as part of McDonald’s India Service Guarantee programme

• 4 Self Ordering Kiosks (SOK) installed at the restaurant to help customers save time and offer a quick, digital, and smart ordering experience

• Premium and spacious seating experience This new addition expands McDonald’s presence at T2, bringing the total count to three restaurants within the airport.

Spanning over 3,000 sq. ft., this unique Drive-Thru with McCafe provides customers with a seamless experience through its drive-thru lanes, dine-in area, and takeaway counter. The menu features McDonald’s signature dishes, such as the McAloo Tikki, McVeggie, McChicken, great tasting coffee, and desserts, along with sides, shakes, and coolers to cater to the diverse palate of Mumbaikars and millions of travelers from across the globe.

