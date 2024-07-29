MCK, Smart city no connection with Karimnagar cable bridge: Mayor Sunil Rao

The Mayor Y Sunil Rao, in a statement on Monday, said that the Roads and Buildings department built the cable-bridge across the river Manair on the outskirts of Karimnagar town.

Karimnagar: Karimnagar Mayor Y Sunil Rao made it clear that Karimnagar Smart City Corporation Limited and Municipal Corporation of Karimnagar have no connection with the construction of cable-stayed bridge.

MCK and KSCCL have no connection with the planning and construction of the bridge, he said while terming reports published in the media as false.

Besides getting permission, construction of the bridge was done under the supervision of the R & B department. Maintenance of the bridge has also been done by the department. Moreover, 14.5 km distance roads, drainages and culverts constructed in a few places of the town would also belong to the R & B department.

Stating that MCK and KSCCL have no connection with them, he said that the R & B department would look after the maintenance of them.

Only internal roads and drainages would come under the purview of MCK. Corporation was taking all measures to maintain internal roads and drainages and not to give any inconvenience to the public. Steps have been taken to repair damaged roads and drainages whenever they receive complaints from the public, he informed.