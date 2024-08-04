Medak Collector Rahul Raj participates in paddy transplantation

Medak Collector Rahul Raj along his wife Sreeja, and their two daughters spent the Sunday in a farmer's field at Aurangabad village in Medak mandal.
While the farmer Golla Narayana was taking up paddy transplantation, Rahul Raj, his wife Sreeja, and their two daughters joined the farmer’s family.
Since the paddy field is located very close to his camp office, Rahul noticed the transplantation work and joined them. While the Collector Rahul Raj enjoyed every moment, the unexpected guest elated the farmers.