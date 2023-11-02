Medak: Farmer electrocuted at Narsapur

The victim Golla Krishna (55), a resident of Hanumanthapur colony, was going to his agriculture field when he came in touch with live electric wires that snapped off

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:00 PM, Thu - 2 November 23

Representational Image

Medak: A farmer was electrocuted at his agriculture field on the outskirts of Narsapur town on Thursday. The victim Golla Krishna (55), a resident of Hanumanthapur colony, was going to his agriculture field when he came in touch with live electric wires that snapped off. The death was instant for him. A case was registered.

The body has been shifted to Area Hospital Narsapur. The family members said that Krishna died due to the negligence of Transco because they did not notice the snapped overhead line. The locals have demanded compensation for the victim’s family.

Also Read Tollywood assistant director killed in road accident in Hyderabad