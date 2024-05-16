Heavy rains accompanied by thunderstorms lash Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published Date - 16 May 2024, 05:11 PM

Photo: Surya Sridhar

Hyderabad: A massive downpour of rain accompanied by thunderstorms swept through Hyderabad, bringing rainfall exceeding 50 mm. Commencing around 3 pm, the rain pounded the city, causing disruptions in daily activities.

Khairatabad recorded the highest rainfall at 51.3 mm, followed closely by Qutubullapur at 44.3 mm and Serilingampally at 40.8 mm. Malkajgiri followed with 40.5 mm of rainfall. Almost all parts of the city experienced rainfall exceeding 20 mm.

In Telangana, districts including Medchal, Siddipet, Medak, Vikarabad, Kamareddy, Sircilla, Rangareddy, and Sangareddy received rainfalls of around 30 mm on Thursday. The yellow alert indicating heavy rainfall across the state continues till May 20.

The rain prompted concerns for the upcoming Sunrisers Hyderabad match against Gujarat Tigers at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Uppal, with forecasts predicting further downpours.