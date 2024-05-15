Polling declined by 6.86 % in Patancheru

In Medak Lok Sabha constituency, the polling percentage came down to 75.09 per cent, which is 4.59 less than the polling recorded in the assembly elections.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 15 May 2024, 06:53 PM

Sangareddy: The Patancheru assembly segment recorded the highest decline in polling percentage among all the assembly segments in the erstwhile Medak district compared to the polling recorded in the assembly elections held on November 30 last year.

In Medak Lok Sabha constituency, the polling percentage came down to 75.09 per cent, which is 4.59 less than the polling recorded in the assembly elections.

Also Read Industrial areas in Patancheru wear deserted look as migrants left for native places for voting

However, the gap between the assembly elections and Lok Sabha elections was put at 6.86 in the Patancheru assembly segment.

Patancheru is followed by Medak (5.12 percent), Dubbak (5.09 percent) and Gajwel (3.83 percent) while Siddipet recorded the lowest decline (2.69 per cent).

Another interesting aspect was that more men voted than women in Medak Lok Sabha constituency. During the last assembly elections, more women voted than men.

While 76.36 per cent of men voted in the election, only 73.87 per cent of women voted. In all, 4,55,310 voters skipped voting in the constituency while the number of voters who skipped voting in the Patancheru assembly segment alone was 1,53,142.