Tollywood assistant director killed in road accident in Hyderabad

The victim T Shiva lost control over his motorcycle and rammed into a road divider at a high speed resulting in severe head injuries

By Telangana Today Updated On - 08:17 PM, Thu - 2 November 23

Representational Image.

Hyderabad: An assistant director who worked in Tollywood movies and serials died in a road accident at Raidurgam on Wednesday night.

According to the police, the victim T Shiva, a resident of Uppal was going from Raidurgam cross roads to BNR Hills around 1 am, and when he reached the LIDCAP Company he lost control over his motorcycle and rammed into a road divider at a high speed resulting in severe head injuries.

On information, the police reached the spot and rushed him to Osmania General Hospital where doctors pronounced him dead on arrival. A case is registered and investigation going on.

“We suspect Shiva was driving at a high speed and lost control over his bike and rammed into the road median,” said Raidurgam sub inspector, V Srinivas.

