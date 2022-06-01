Medak: Five arrested, Rs 5.5 cash recovered from thieves in Chegunta

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 04:30 PM, Wed - 1 June 22

Medak: The Chegunta Police nabbed five out of seven persons who were involved in stealing of Rs 6.70 lakh cash from a moped in Chegunta Mandal headquarters on May 26. The police have recovered Rs 5.5 cash, two pulsar bikes, and a cellphone from them on Wednesday. Two of the accused were women.

Chinthala Vinod Kumar of Makka Rajapet village, withdrew cash from SBI in Chegunta and stopped for buying groceries when two miscreants who followed him, stole the money after breaking open dock space . Following a complaint from Vinod Kumar, the Police went through the CCTV footage and identified the two accused.

During the inquiry, the Police found that five other persons helped them. They have arrested Murali Das, Kalidas, Ajay Das, Reddy Das and Subhashini Das. The remaining two accused Shiva Das and Parvathi Das were absconding. The hunt is on to nab them.