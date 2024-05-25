Medak: Govt school teacher goes extra mile to keep students updated

Since several students were forgetting the basics after the summer break, Methuku Parameshwar Reddy decided to paint the walls of homes in the villages with these basics.

By T.Karnakar Reddy Updated On - 25 May 2024, 04:08 PM

Students are reading basics written on walls at Vallabhapur village in Chegunta mandal of Medak district

Medak: To keep his students updated on the basics they learn while in class, a government primary school teacher has gone the extra mile by painting Telugu and English alphabet, Telugu Gunithalu, numbers and other lessons on walls in their village of Vallabhapur in Chegunta mandal.

Since several students were forgetting the basics after the summer break, Methuku Parameshwar Reddy decided to paint the walls of homes in the villages with these basics. He obtained permission from owners of houses in areas where the children spend most of the time playing during the summer break. Reddy suggested to the students to keep reading what was painted on the walls when they take breaks while playing. This would help keep them updated until the classes begin in June.

The wall writings will have a strong impression on the minds of young children because they regularly look at them, he said, adding that that it would also become easy to teach them the next year’s syllabus if they are thorough with their basics.

Neelam Satyanarayana, one of the parents in the village, said the children would not usually open books during the summer because they spend most of the time playing. The children were regularly reading the wall writings and paintings because they were in areas where they go with their friends to play.

A student Donthi Durga Bhavani said they were regularly reading the writing and paintings. Parents and villagers appreciated the teacher for his novel gesture.