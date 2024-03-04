Medak: Man attempts to kill liquor addicted son

The victim sustained serious bleeding injuries and was rushed to Government Hospital Toopran by locals

By Telangana Today Published Date - 4 March 2024, 11:15 PM

Medak: Depressed over the behaviour of his son, who was addicted to liquor, a man attempted to kill him with the support of another person at Islampur village in the early hours of Monday.

According to the Police, the victim Golla Vamshi (25) was addicted to liquor for quite a long time. Though his father Kistaiah tried to change him, he continued to consume liquor and harass the family members.

Vamshi’s wife deserted him a few months ago after his mother committed suicide six months ago. Kistaiah along with his tractor driver Lakshmaiah attacked Vamshi with an axe. He has sustained serious bleeding injuries. He has been rushed to Government Hospital Toopran by locals.

A case has been registered.