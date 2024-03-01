Drunk man crushes father to death in Medak

Medak: A man was killed, allegedly by his son, who was addicted to liquor, following an argument at Kucharam village in Manoharabad mandal.

The accused Bonthapally Prasanth (23) and his father Chandraiah (48) had regular arguments over Prasanth’s drinking habits. During one such argument on Friday, Prasanth attacked his father with a pestle. Chandraiah, who sustained serious injuries, was rushed to the Government Hospital in Toopran where doctors asked the family members to shift him to Hyderabad for better treatment. However, he died on the way to Hyderabad.

The police have registered a case following a complaint from Chandraiah’s wife Narsamma.