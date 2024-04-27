| Will Go To Any Extent To Keep My Promises Venkatrami Reddy

Will go to any extent to keep my promises: Venkatrami Reddy

27 April 2024

BRS Medak Lok Sabha candidate P Venkatrami Reddy campaigning in Gajwel market on Saturday.

Siddipet: BRS Medak Lok Sabha candidate P Venkatrami Reddy has said that he would go to any extent to keep his promises made during the election campaign. Talking to the voters during his door-to-door campaign in Gajwel town on Saturday, Venkatrami Reddy said he would discharge selfless service for the next five years after his victory.

Reddy has vowed to found a trust with Rs 100 crore budget drawing funds from his joint family’s properties. He said that Dubbak voters had defeated BJP candidate M Raghunandan Rao for making false promises in the past. He has suggested the voters be careful while voting for such people.

The Retired IAS officer has said that Congress had fielded Neelam Madhu, who lacks stability.

When Venkatrami Reddy had visited houses in the colonies, he had a warm welcome from citizens because he had a strong association as an officer. When he sought opinions on the current Congress government, the voters have said that they had enjoyed all the benefits when K Chandrashekhar Rao was the Chief Minister.

They have complained that the farmers were facing more difficulties than any section after Congress came to power. They have further said that the Revanth government ignored the promises made for women and elderly pension beneficiaries.