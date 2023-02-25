Teacher accuses headmaster of sexual harassment in Medak

According to Sub-inspector, the teacher had filed a case against the headmaster two days ago
Medak: A woman teacher lodged a complaint stating that the headmaster of the Zilla Parishad High School Suraram Yadagiri was sexually harassing her.
According to Sub-inspector Subhash Goud, the teacher had filed a case against the headmaster two days ago. After inquiry, the SI said he would also send a report to Collector and District Educational Officer on his conduct in the school.
In his previous posting at ZPHS Narsingi, Yadagiri was beaten by the parents of a girl in Narsingi accusing him of harassing their daughter sexually. The officials had transferred him then.