Critical Care Unit in Medak will help in golden hour: Harish Rao

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:51 PM, Sun - 26 February 23

Finance Minister T Harish Rao is laying a foundation for Critical Care Unit in Medak on Sunday.

Medak: Finance and Health Minister T Harish Rao said the Critical Care Unit (CCU) in Medak district would save the lives of many accident victims since the unit will provide treatment to the victims in the golden hour.

Addressing the gathering after laying the foundation for a 50-bed CCU on the premises of the MCH at Pillikottala in Medak town on Sunday, the Minister said the CCU would be built with an outlay of Rs 23.75 crore. The Minister also laid the foundation for an early detection centre for children in Medak.

As road accident victims were forced to be taken to hospitals in Hyderabad, Rao said it was taking one to two hours to take them to CCUs in Hyderabad. As providing treatment in the golden hour was crucial for saving the lives of road accident victims, Rao said the CCU would put an end to such issues. Appreciating the MCH in Medak as the best performing one in the State, the Minister said 81 percent of total deliveries performed in Medak district were done in government hospitals across the district. He said hospitals located in Narsapur, Toopran, and Ramyampet were also doing well apart from MCH in Medak.

Rao said the State government would start giving nutrition kits to pregnant women in the Medak district from Srirama Navami onwards. After inaugurating a boating facility in Medak town, he announced Rs.10 crore for the beautification of Gosamudram tank. Later, he visited Sri Vana Durga Bhavani Temple, Edupayala to witness cultural performances organised as part of the ongoing Jathara.

Collector Rajarshi Shah, MLA M Padma Devendar Reddy, Additional Collector Prathima Singh, Women Commission Chairman V Sunitha Lakshma Reddy and others were present.