Medak Police books man under PD Act for harassing girls

The accused, Kondagalla Ashok, is a native of Chinna Shankarampet
Medak: The Medak Police have invoked the PD Act against a man on charges of sexually harassing minor girls. The accused, Kondagalla Ashok, is a native of Chinna Shankarampet.
The Chinna Shankarampet Police have registered two cases under the POCSO Act in 2022-23 against him for harassing minor girls. Superintendent of Police Rohini Priyadarshini said Ashok was involved in a few other harassment cases as well.
Ashok is currently lodged in the Chanchalguda Jail.