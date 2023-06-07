Medak Police books man under PD Act for harassing girls

The accused, Kondagalla Ashok, is a native of Chinna Shankarampet

Published Date - 08:30 PM, Wed - 7 June 23

Medak: The Medak Police have invoked the PD Act against a man on charges of sexually harassing minor girls. The accused, Kondagalla Ashok, is a native of Chinna Shankarampet.

The Chinna Shankarampet Police have registered two cases under the POCSO Act in 2022-23 against him for harassing minor girls. Superintendent of Police Rohini Priyadarshini said Ashok was involved in a few other harassment cases as well.

Ashok is currently lodged in the Chanchalguda Jail.

