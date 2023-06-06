Youngster scolded by parents found dead on railway track in Medak

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11:32 PM, Tue - 6 June 23

Representational Image.

Medak: A youngster was found dead on the railway tracks near Masaipet in Medak. He is suspected to have jumped in front of a train.

Talari Sai Kumar (23), a resident of Masaipet, was reportedly reprimanded by his parents for roaming around without doing any work. Following this, Kumar left his home on Monday night. His mutilated body was found on the railway tracks close to Masaipet on Tuesday morning by villagers. A case has been registered by the Railway Police.

