Medak: Rooftop solar project finds no takers since free electricity scheme- Gruha Jyothi

In Medak district, the officials had taken Lingareddypet in Manoharabad mandal as a pilot project to encourage villagers to install rooftop solar power panels offering a 33 percent subsidy and extending loans for the remainder of the amount at 11 per cent through Srinidhi Corporation

By Telangana Today Updated On - 11 August 2024, 08:02 PM

Representational Image

Medak: The rooftop solar installation project on houses in rural parts is not finding many takers with people are not very keen on spending to install solar panels.

Since villagers were getting power free of cost under the Gruha Jyothi scheme, they were not showing any inclination toward the State government’s efforts to install rooftop solar on their houses.

In Medak district, the officials had taken Lingareddypet in Manoharabad mandal as a pilot project to encourage villagers to install rooftop solar power panels offering a 33 percent subsidy and extending loans for the remainder of the amount at 11 per cent through Srinidhi Corporation.

Following an awareness session, two villagers installed solar power panels on their houses in Lingareddypet in November 2023 just before the election.

Since the Congress came to power by promising free power of up to 200 units to each household under Gruha Jyothi, officials have been finding it difficult to set up even a single unit since then.

Speaking to Telangana Today, Srinidhi district manager, Gangaram, said the project cost of one, two and three-kilowatt power panels was put at Rs.83,700, Rs 1,65,000 and Rs 2,10,000 respectively.

While 33 per cent of the amount would be given as a subsidy, the rest would be given as a loan by Srinidhi Corporation at 11 per cent interest. The loan would have to be paid in 60 months as an EMI.

He said the households would also earn some additional amount as the government would purchase the excess power generated by them, connecting to the grid. However, they were finding it difficult to install rooftop solar panels even on one house since then.

Officials of Sangareddy and Siddipet were also finding similar difficulties in implementing the schemes in their respective districts.