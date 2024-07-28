Medak: Sanitation worker run over by car; driver escapes

Sunday, Jul 28, 2024
By Telangana Today
Updated On - 28 July 2024, 10:43 AM
Medak: A sanitation worker died as a car ran over him at Vaddera Colony in Medak town on Sunday morning.

The victim was Maisaiah (49), a resident of Medak. Maisaiah, working as a sanitation worker with Medak municipality, was at work sweeping the roads when a speeding car ran over him.

Three youngsters, who were in the car, escaped from the scene, abandoning the car. The body was taken to the government hospital in Medak for postmortem. A case was registered.

Efforts were on to trace the accused.

