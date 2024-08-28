Medak: Two youths drowned in quary pit at Masaipet

Medak: In a tragic incident, two persons were drowned in a quarry pit at Masaipet in Medak district on Tuesday. According to locals, three friends went for a swim into the pit on Tuesday evening. However, two of them drowned when the sawm deep into the water.

They were identified as Naveen (20) and Ramu (25). The third one escaped from the spot. He did not even inform their family members until Wednesday morning fearing action. When the parents questioned him about the missing youths, finally he revealed the incident on Wednesday. The bodies were retrieved from the water.

Their bodies were taken to the government hospital in Ramayampet for postmortem. A case was registered.