Medak: Unidentified body stuffed in bag found in Manjeera river

The body of an unidentified man was found stuffed in a bag in River Manjeera near Edupayala Temple in Medak

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:50 PM, Thu - 25 May 23

The body of an unidentified man was found stuffed in a bag in River Manjeera near Edupayala Temple in Medak

Medak: The body of an unidentified man was found stuffed in a bag in River Manjeera near Edupayala Temple in Medak on Thursday.

According to the police, the man was aged between 35 and 45 years. He was killed and rocks tied onto the body before being dumped into the river. The locals saw the body and alerted the police.

The man had several tattoos on his body. The photos have been circulated to all police stations to identify him. The Kulcharam Police have registered a case.