Medak: Two killed, two injured after tractor hits car

Two of a family died and two others sustained serious injuries after a tractor crashed into a car at Antharam in Kowdipally Mandal, Medak.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 02:57 PM, Tue - 23 May 23

Medak: Two of a family died and two others sustained serious injuries after a tractor crashed into a car at Antharam in Kowdipally Mandal, Medak in the early hours of Tuesday.

The victims were Swaroopa (36) and her daughter Sri Lekha (13). According to Kowdipally Police, Swaroopa along with her husband Mallesham, daughters Lavanya and Sri Lekha were proceeding in the car when the incident happened.

Mallesham also sustained serious injuries in the mishap. He is battling for life in a hospital. A case was registered.