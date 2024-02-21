Medaram devotees injured after truck hits RTC bus at Bhupalpally

According to reports, the bus belonging to Mancherial depot was carrying passengers to Medaram Jatara when a speeding truck from the opposite direction hit it causing minor injuries to passengers.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 21 February 2024, 11:43 AM

Bhupalpally: Passengers suffered minor injuries when a speeding truck crashed into an RTC bus near Medipally suburb forest area on the Kataram-Bhupalpally road on Wednesday morning.

According to reports, the bus belonging to Mancherial depot was carrying passengers to Medaram Jatara when a speeding truck from the opposite direction hit it causing minor injuries to passengers. It is learnt that the truck driver was seriously injured in the accident and has been shifted to Bhupalpally government hospital for treatment. There were 50 passengers in the bus at the time of the accident.

Also Read TSPSC likely to add more vacancies in Group-II

The RTC authorities have informed the police about the accident.