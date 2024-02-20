TSPSC likely to add more vacancies in Group-II

However, an addendum is expected to take some time as new vacancies are yet to receive a nod from the Finance Department

By Yuvraj Akula Published Date - 20 February 2024, 11:36 PM

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) is unlikely to cancel the Group-II and III notifications issued in 2022. The commission, however, may add vacancies to the existing Group-II notification via an addendum before holding an examination. Following the issuance of an addendum, the commission may extend an opportunity for the unemployed youth who have not applied earlier to register for the recruitment.

However, an addendum is expected to take some time as new vacancies are yet to receive a nod from the Finance Department, sources said, adding that in the coming days, the TSPSC might announce examination dates for Group-III services. Under the previous BRS government regime, the TSPSC issued a notification to fill 783 vacancies in 18 departments under the Group-II services on December 29, 2022. This notification attracted applications from 5,51,943 candidates.

Similarly, 1,363 posts of the Group-III cadre were notified on December 30, 2022, and subsequently, 12 more posts were added taking the total to 1,375. A total of 5,36,477 candidates were in the race to crack the Group-III test. The recruitment examination for Group-II services was initially scheduled for August 29 and 30, 2023, but it was postponed to November 2 and 3, 2023, following requests by candidates, who sought more time for preparation.

However, as the November dates clashed with the Legislative Assembly election schedule, the TSPSC had to again reschedule to January 6 and 7, 2024. With the Congress forming the government in the State, the TSPSC former chairman, Dr B Janardhan Reddy and other members tendered their resignations from respective positions, which led to the postponement of the Group-II recruitment test. The TSPSC is yet to announce the fresh dates to conduct the Group-II examinations.