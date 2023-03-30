Medical camp for women journalists till April 9 in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:15 PM, Thu - 30 March 23

Hyderabad: Special Chief Secretary and Information and Public Relations Commissioner Arvind Kumar said all women journalists could attend the free comprehensive health check camp being conducted at Samachar Bhavan, Masab Tank, Hyderabad.

The camp, which is being organized exclusively for women journalists, was formally inaugurated by Chief Secretary A Santhi Kumari on Wednesday. It would be conducted till April 9, except on April 2 on account of Sunday being a holiday.

Earlier, only accredited women journalists were permitted to attend the medical camp and now all women journalists can attend the camp by presenting their office identity cards at the camp, which will be from 7 am to 2 pm.

The I& PR Commissioner appealed to women journalists from Hyderabad and Ranga Reddy districts to utilize the opportunity. He also said free medical camps would be organized in all district centers for the convenience of women journalists working in the districts.

At the comprehensive health checkup diagnostic tests like blood test (C.B.P), blood sugar, diabetic tests, lipid profile, thyroid, calcium, urine tests, vitamin B12, D3 etc., ECG, X-ray, ultrasonography, mammogram, pap smear, screening tests, medical officer examination, eye screening, dental examinations, Gynecology examinations etc. will be conducted. Reports of the examinations will be delivered on the same day, said a press release.