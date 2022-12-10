Adibatla Kidnap Case: Rachakonda cops rescue medico

The police booked the suspects for kidnap, attempt to murder, rioting, house trespass, and said stringent action would be taken against them.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 09:17 PM, Sat - 10 December 22

Hyderabad: Acting swiftly, the Rachakonda police rescued a woman medical student, who was allegedly kidnapped by a group of youngsters hours before her engagement. The police, who tracked her within six hours, on Friday, also arrested 31 suspects involved in the incident. Efforts were on to nab five others including the prime suspect, Naveen Reddy.

“Nobody will be spared and a fast track trial will be conducted in the case. We are also invoking the Preventive Detention order against them,” Rachakonda Police Commissioner Mahesh M Bhagwat said.

The victim, who is pursuing her dental studies, is learnt to have told the police that she was tortured and beaten after being confined by Naveen Reddy, the owner of a tea franchise, and his friends. She also told the police that the kidnappers threatened to kill her and her family members.

However, in a twist to the case, reports emerged that Naveen Reddy had lodged a complaint with the police in October claiming he was married to the woman in August 2021 and that her family was trying to separate them and forcibly marry her to another person. He alleged life threat from her family members.

The victim denied the claim stating that Naveen Reddy was only a friend and that on the day which the prime suspect claimed the two got married, she was busy attending a dental camp in her college. She charged him of creating her fake social media profiles and posting her morphed pictures.

The victim’s family too charged Naveen Reddy of making false allegations and said he purchased a car and named their daughter as his spouse and nominee in the motor vehicle insurance policy documents. Using it as proof, he filed false cases in the police station and court, they said.

The persons arrested in the case include N.Bhanu Prakash, Rathod Sainadh, N.Karthik, G.Prasad, K.Hari, R.Avinash, A.Raju, Sonu Kumar Paswan, Mohd.Irfan, Neelesh Kumar Yadav, Bittu Kumar Paswan, P.Nikhil, E.Anil, Mahesh Kumar Yadav, Mohd.Rizwan, Javed Hussain, Mohd.Ibarar, B.Satheesh, Biswajit, A.Yoginder, N.Gopichand, B.Yeswanth Reddy, M.Mahesh, V.Manideep, B.Siddu and Jadav Rajender.