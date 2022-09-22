Meesho announces 11-day break to help employees prioritise mental well-being

The company in its blog said that the 11-day leave is an initiative aimed at allowing employees to completely unplug from work and prioritise their mental well-being after the busy festive sale period.

Hyderabad: In an effort to prioritise the mental health of its employees, e-commerce platform Meesho has announced an 11-day companywide ‘Reset and Recharge break’ for the second year in a row. The break will start after the festive season, from October 22 to November 1.

The company in its blog said that the 11-day leave is an initiative aimed at allowing employees to completely unplug from work and prioritise their mental well-being after the busy festive sale period. At a time when burnout and anxiety have emerged as key concerns for today’s workforce, it said, ‘reset and recharge’ will show the way for other companies to adopt similar employee-first practices.

Announcing the news on Twitter, the founder and CTO of the company, Sanjeev Barnwal, wrote, “We’ve announced an 11-day company-wide break for a second consecutive year! Keeping the upcoming festive season & the significance of work life balance in mind, Meeshoites will take some much-needed time off to Reset & Recharge from October 22 to November 1(sic).”

Mesesho’s CEO, Vidit Aatrey, also took to Twitter to announce the news. In his post, he stated that well-being is priceless and even astronauts need breaks. “Even astronauts need breaks. So do folks working on moonshot missions at Meesho. For the second year in a row, Meeshoites will completely unplug for 11 days (Oct 22-Nov 1) to Reset & Recharge after the busy festive season. While startups are often scrutinised for their unreasonable work culture, we’re here to set an example of what can be done right. Work is important, well-being is priceless. #MentalHealth(sic),” he wrote in his tweet.

Meesho had earlier announced a “boundaryless” workplace model, infinite wellness leave, 30-week gender-neutral parental leave as well as 30-day gender reassignment leave.