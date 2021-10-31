Mehreen is a big critic of herself

Mehreen Pirzada says she is a big critic of herself. The criticism that she faced post the break of her marriage with Haryana-based politician Bhavya Bishnoi, or whether it is the physical transformation that she went through post lockdown, the actor admits that it didn’t affect her much.

- Advertisement -

“I felt everything was a part of life. Criticism on social media is also part of it. I don’t give attention to the trollers. I dont give any ears to it. I am not a person here every time praising myself, no! I know what my shortcomings are and what my positives are. Even I wanted to lose weight earlier as well. I am happy I lost weight now. People around me are very truthful to me, if I am not good they will tell it on face. I like it. In fact, negativity and trolls on social media is their passion, why should it affect me? They don’t know what I am as a person” she says.

Mehreen, who always appeared as a cheerful and fun girl on and off the sets, admits that various situations that she faced lately made her mature. “I think we don’t get matured, we have to keep brooding on what path we should take. It’s on us which path to tread. I am very jolly with people who are close to me. That’s a part of me. You show different shades to different people,” she remarks.

Comedy is her forte

Mehreen also got to enjoy her character in the upcoming movie ‘Manchi Rojulochaie’ like never before.



“Director Maruthi is known for dishing out the best comedy entertainers for Telugu audiences. Of course, ‘F2’ and its sequel ‘F3’ is are among the fun films in which I have acted, but ‘Manchi Rojulochaie’ has that emotion that could touch audiences. Never had I got the chance in my previous roles. Director Maruthi has so much clarity in what he does. Hope fans will like it,” she adds.

Emoting through comic sequences is what Mehreen likes the most on-screen. “I feel more comfortable in portraying comedy. I am really a funny person in normal life. I am not a serious girl. I have very few films like ‘Jawan’, ‘Raja The Great’, ‘F2’ and now ‘Manchi Rojulochaie’ which have good scope for performance.”

Personal growth

Mehreen shed a lot of weight by following a strict regimen during the lockdown. “It’s a personal journey, I like being fit. Basically I used to workout even earlier, I think understanding the body and its nature was what gave best results. Recuperating from Covid, that was a very scary time. One and half months later, I came out of the weakness. I couldn’t work till August and September when I was affected by Covid. But again you have to be positive,” she adds.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .