Watch: Viral stunt of money toss in Hyderabad traffic sparks outrage

The reckless stunt, apparently carried out to gain social media attention, has sparked outrage among netizens who are demanding strict action against the content creator. Many have voiced their concerns on X (formerly Twitter), tagging authorities like the Rachakonda Police, Cyberabad Police, and Telangana DGP, calling for accountability for what they see as dangerous and irresponsible behavior.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 22 August 2024, 01:16 PM

Hyderabad: A viral video of an individual tossing money into the air amidst moving traffic has provoked widespread outrage online. The staged event, which took place in Hyderabad’s Kukatpally area, shows the individual throwing 50,000 into the air, causing major disruption as people rushed to gather the cash.

The content creator, who reportedly claimed responsibility for throwing the money and expressed intentions to continue such stunts. He also encouraged viewers to join his Telegram channel promising rewards to those who could accurately guess the amount of money he would be throwing in future videos, further fueling concerns about the encouragement of betting.

“This can create a major accident,” one social media user commented, calling for the immediate arrest of the individual. Another user condemned the act as “completely unacceptable” and urged authorities to teach the content creator a lesson to prevent similar incidents in the future.

Netizens have emphasized that such behavior poses significant risks to public safety and should not be tolerated. The Cyberabad Police are yet to issue an official response or take action regarding the incident. As the video continues to circulate widely, the call for accountability and preventive measures grows louder, with many hoping that swift legal action will deter others from engaging in similar stunts for online fame.

Dear @RachakondaCop @TelanganaDGP can u Warn such Chapris who are creating Nuisance on Roads in Name of Content??? pic.twitter.com/pEX3BLCeiq — Mahesh Goud #9999# (@indian66669296) August 21, 2024