Men are rocking skirts and how!

By Shweta Watson Published: Published Date - 07:07 PM, Mon - 25 July 22

Hyderabad: Gender-fluid dressing is not a new concept — for years, some people have not limited themselves by the traditional ‘menswear’ and ‘womenswear’ binary. In fact, it has been proved many a times that skirts are not just for women and pants for men.

We’ve seen women and men proving that masculinity or femininity have nothing to do with a piece of fabric. Be it Ranveer Singh, Harry Styles, Jaden Smith, Billy Porter and David Harbour rocking skirts, or Zendaya, Kristen Stewart, Anushka Sharma and Tamannaah Bhatia killing it in pantsuits, the lines between men’s fashion and women’s fashion have been blurring.

While women are not being subjected to much trolling for dressing in suits, men like Ranveer Singh and Harry Styles have been subjected to harsh words by keyboard warriors for their sartorial choices. But what will the trollers say to Hollywood’s biggest star and global fashion icon Brad Pitt?

The ‘Mr. & Mrs. Smith’ actor was recently spotted wearing a skirt at a promotional event in Berlin for his upcoming film ‘Bullet Train’. Pitt wore a brown linen skirt, matching loose linen jacket and a pink linen shirt that he left almost unbuttoned. When Pitt was asked by a reporter why he chose to wear a skirt, he simply said, “The breeze.”

This look of Pitt shook netizens and they went berserk on Twitter. “Just when you think Brad Pitt couldn’t get sexier, he wears a skirt,” tweeted Melanie Tait.

“Apparently some folks are losing their damn minds over Brad Pitt’s skirt. Dudes have been wearing kilts since the 16th century, and it was like 100 freaking degrees in Berlin yesterday. Mind your business…” added Nicole M Wolverton.

So, is this a trend that has potential to go more mainstream? Bollywood stylist Rick Roy feels, “You have to have a certain confidence in yourself and your own sexual orientation for you to make a bold statement like this. So, I believe only a certain section of men who are absolutely fabulous and secure can wear this style.”

“It honestly can become a trend, but it will definitely start with gay men since they are the most experimental of all people,” he says and adds, “It will then will filter through to the metrosexual men who are not threatened by experimentation… and slowly it may or honestly may not move to the straight men.”

In ancient Greece and Rome, men in skirts were associated with hyper-masculinity and youth. And in the present day, with huge fashion labels and some of the biggest stars embracing androgynous fashion, we do hope there comes a time again when people can just wear whatever they are comfortable in.