Telangana women eligible for ‘Maha Lakshmi Free Bus’ scheme with valid ID; ‘Zero Ticket’ to be issued

The free bus scheme will be flagged-off by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy from the State Assembly premises on Saturday 1.30 pm.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 05:49 PM, Fri - 8 December 23

File Photo

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) has announced ‘Maha Lakshmi Free Bus’ scheme for women and the third gender in the State.

The free bus scheme will be flagged-off by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy from the State Assembly premises on Saturday 1.30 pm. Women ministers and MLAs are expected to travel in the buses after it’s launching.

Elaborating about the scheme here at Bus Bhavan on Friday, TSRTC Managing Director VC Sajjanar said the free scheme is applicable on City Ordinary, Express, Metro Express, Palle Velugu buses starting from Saturday afternoon.

All the women who belong to the State, i.e residents of Telangana only, are eligible to avail the service. Women should produce valid identity cards confirming their residence address and they will be issued a ‘Zero Ticket’.

TSRTC officials said there will not be any limit on kilometre distance being traveled by women. For interstate travel, the scheme will be only applicable up to the State borders.