Mental health support to students to overcome exam fear by TS Intermediate Board

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 04:19 PM, Mon - 18 April 22

Hyderabad: To help intermediate students overcome exams stress, fear and other related issues, the Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education has engaged services of specialist psychiatrist and clinical psychologists.

Intermediate students can contact Psychiatrist Dr. Mazher Ali (9154951977), Clinical Psychologists-Dr. Anita Are (9154951704), Rajini Tenali (9154951695), P Jawaharlal Nehru (9154951699), S Sreelatha (9154951703), Sailaja Pisapati (9154951706) and Anupama Guttimdeevi (9154951687). The service is free of cost for all intermediate students. The Intermediate Public Examinations are scheduled to be held from May 6 to 24.