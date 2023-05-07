IMD explains why Hyderabad feels hot despite dip in temperatures

Residents are sweating, wiping their brows and cranking up their fans despite the mercury registering less than 36 degrees Celsius

By Sowmya Sangam Published Date - 07:20 AM, Sun - 7 May 23

File Photo

Hyderabad: Hyderabad is experiencing a peculiar case of feeling hot even as the temperatures are plummeting.

The city’s residents are sweating, wiping their brows and cranking up their fans despite the mercury registering less than a relatively moderate 36 degrees Celsius and rains lashing down.

This has left many wondering – what magic is at play here? The IMD-H has the answer, and it lies in the muchdreaded humidity.

On Saturday, the maximum temperature in the city was recorded at 33.3 degrees Celsius, much lower than the usual temperature for May. However, the humidity in the morning was a staggering 71 per cent, well above the usual levels for that time of the day.

Friday was no better, with the day’s temperature remaining at 32.7 degrees Celsius, but the humidity skyrocketing to an uncomfortable 81%.

At Eligaid in Peddapalli district, the relative humidity on Tuesday was 100 per cent. According to Sravani, scientist- C at IMD-H, rains increase relative humidity because of the evaporation process.

The air where the rain is falling may not be completely saturated with water vapour. However, the longer it rains, the more the humidity will increase as the air constantly draws water.

“Even if the maximum temperatures are low, the humidity will be high, leading to discomfort. It will soar above 75% and even reach 100 % even if temperatures are below 40 degrees Celsius,” she explains.

The relative humidity is likely to drop slightly as rains are expected to reduce, and maximum temperatures will settle between 36 and 40 degrees Celsius from Monday.