Mercury levels in few mandals in Andhra Pradesh hit 45 degrees Celsius

The highest temperature of 45.5 degrees Celsius was recorded in the East Godavari rural area of Rajamahendravaram mandal

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11:40 AM, Sat - 10 June 23

Representational Image

Amaravati: People in Andhra Pradesh are experiencing extreme heatwave conditions as the monsoon approaches. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) reports that several districts in the state recorded temperatures above 45 degrees Celsius on Friday.

The highest temperature of 45.5 degrees Celsius was recorded in the East Godavari rural area of Rajamahendravaram mandal. Other mandals in Elluru, Alluri Sutharama Raju, Parvathipuram Manyam, East Godavari, Kakinada, and Vizianagaram also recorded temperatures of 45 degrees Celsius. The mercury level was up by 5 to 4 degrees Celsius. Overall, 41 mandals in the state witnessed temperatures above 44 degrees Celsius.

However, there was a slight drop in temperatures on Saturday, with the maximum temperature recorded at 41 degrees Celsius. Anakapalli, Parvathipuram Manyam, West Godavari, Srikakulam, and Bapatla all recorded temperatures of 41 degrees Celsius.

The IMD has forecast that the monsoon will reach Andhra Pradesh in the third week of June. However, until then, people in the state are advised to take precautions against the heat, such as drinking plenty of fluids, staying in the shade, and avoiding strenuous activity.

Also Read Andhra Pradesh to witness extreme heatwave for next 3 days