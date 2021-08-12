Mercury up with no rains in Hyderabad

According to the India Meteorological Department, the city has received 6.3 mm rainfall in the last one week against the normal 47.8 mm, which is an 87 per cent deficit.

Hyderabad: After thunderstorms and heavy downpours in July, Hyderabad is witnessing a dry August.

According to the India Meteorological Department, the city has received 6.3 mm rainfall in the last one week against the normal 47.8 mm, which is an 87 per cent deficit.

The temperature in the city too has been steadily increasing with skies remaining clear and no rain. On Wednesday, the maximum temperature recorded in the city was 33.6 degrees Celsius, which is at least three degrees more than the usual.

Until last week, the maximum temperature recorded in the city was around 30 degrees Celsius. As per the Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS), the weather will remain the same for the next three days, with light showers at isolated places. The maximum temperature in the city during the period is expected to be in the range of 32-34 degrees Celsius and the minimum temperature 23-25 degrees Celsius.

According to weather forecasts, due to the northwards shift of the southwest monsoon trough, the monsoon activity is weak over the Telangana. However, they forecast that the State will receive more rainfall in the coming weeks.

A few districts of Telangana recorded light rains on Wednesday. Nalgonda, Adilabad, Mancherial, Siddipet and Jayashankar Bhupalpally witnessed upto 9 mm rainfall while Keshampet in Rangareddy district witnessed the highest rainfall of 9.8 mm.