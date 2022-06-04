‘Mere jawaan bhai ready hai’, Salman’s shout out to Shah Rukh’s ‘Jawan’

By ANI Published: Published Date - 11:15 AM, Sat - 4 June 22

Mumbai: Superstar Shah Rukh Khan announcement of his third big release, ‘Jawan’ for 2023, after ‘Pathan’ and ‘Dunki’, on his social media account, has created a lot of excitement among his fans and admirers.

Salman Khan also shared his enthusiasm for the movie and gave it a shout out by reposting ‘Jawan’s teaser, on his social media account, on Friday.

Taking to his Instagram handle, the ‘Sultan’ actor re posted the teaser of SRK’s third big, action-packed flick and lauded Shah Rukh for this project.

Sharing the teaser, Salman wrote, “Mere jawaan bhai ready hai @iamsrk” ‘Jawan’s director Atlee, aka Arun Kumar, who has collaborated with Shah Rukh for the first time, replied “Thank you sir” in the comments section on Salman’s post.

Coming to the ‘Jawan’ teaser, Shah Rukh Khan is shown wounded and covered in bandages against a harsh landscape. The film’s first look establishes the tone for what is to come: a larger-than-life action-adventure.

Shah Rukh Khan and his wife Gauri Khan’s production company, Red Chillies Entertainment has produced ‘Jawan.’ On June 2, 2023, the film will be released in theatres worldwide in five languages: Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada.

Shah Rukh will also appear in ‘Pathaan’ and ‘Dunki’ in addition to ‘Jawan’. Salman Khan, on the other hand, will next be seen in ‘Tiger 3’. Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan are reportedly expected to appear together in ‘Tiger 3’ for a special action sequence.