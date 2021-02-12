‘Merise Merise’ looks visually good: Siva Nirvana

Merise Merise, a love comedy and emotional entertainer, is being directed by director Pawan Kumar K.

The teaser of the movie titled Merise Merise was formally released by director Siva Nirvana recently. Starring Husharu fame Dinesh Tej and Shweta Avasthi in the lead roles, the movie is being produced by Kotthuri Entertainments under the LLP banner.

The visuals in the Merise Merise teaser are quite eye-catching.

Dinesh Tej and Shweta have carved a mark with their works in the film industry. Although director Pawan Kumar is making his debut, it appears, the movie seems to have come out well,” said Siva Nirvana.

The first two songs, which were composed by Karthik Kodagandla, are being received by the audiences on social media, the makers said. Nagesh Banell of Pelli Choopulu fame is handling the camera for the movie. Other characters include Sanjay Swaroop, Guru Raj, Bindu, Sandhya Janak, Mani, Sashank, and Nanaji, among others.

