The ultimate act of self-love: Gujarat woman to marry herself

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 01:53 PM, Thu - 2 June 22

Hyderabad: If you thought solo weddings are popular only in Japan, then you may very well be wrong. India is all set to witness its first solo wedding as a woman named Kshama Bindu from Gujarat is set to marry herself. Yes, you read that right!

As per online reports, 24-year-old Bindu is set to wed herself this June 11 in a ceremony that will include ‘pheras’ and wearing vermilion on the forehead. Calling it the ultimate gesture of self-love, Bindu told ‘TOI’, “Self-marriage is a commitment to be there for yourself and unconditional love for oneself. It’s also a recognition of stepping into adulthood and an act of self-acceptance. People marry someone they love. I love myself and hence this wedding.”

Bindu is all set to tie the knot in a temple in the presence of close friends and some family members who have no problem with her marrying herself. She will also take part in ‘Haldi’ and ‘Mehendi’ ceremonies. Bindu has written some wedding vows for herself and once the wedding commences she will even go on a honeymoon to Goa.