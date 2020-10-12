Met office warns of extremely heavy rainfall in Telangana

The weather department has warned disruption of transportation, power supply and inundation of low-lying areas and even damage to agriculture crops in certain places

Hyderabad: Telangana will be receiving extremely heavy rainfall on Tuesday and Wednesday affecting normal life in several districts of the State due to a deep depression over Bay of Bengal.

The weather department has warned disruption of transportation, power supply and inundation of low-lying areas and even damage to agriculture crops in certain places because of the heavy rains.

Very heavy to extremely heavy rain is expected over Ranga Reddy, Nalgonda and Yadadri Bhongir districts, and heavy to very heavy rain is expected over Nagarkurnool, Ranga Reddy, Nalgonda, Yadadri Bhongir, Suryapet, Khammam, Mahabubabad and Jangaon districts.

Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS) in its weather report for the next two days has forecast moderate to heavy rain over Nagarkurnool, Narayanpet, Mahabubnagar, Vikarabad, Rangareddy, Hyderabad, Medchal-Malkajgiri, Sangareddy, Medak, Siddipet, Karimnagar, Warangal Urban, Warangal Rural, Mahabubabad, Jangaon, Suryapet, Khammam, Bhadradri Kothagudem and Mulugu districts and light to moderate Rain at remaining districts.

Deep Depression

The depression over west central Bay of Bengal lay centred about 280 km southeast of Visakhapatnam is very likely to intensify further into a Deep Depression during the next 12 hours.

It is expected to move west northwest wards and cross north Andhra Pradesh coasts between Narsapur and Vishakhapatnam, close to Kakinada during the early hours of Tuesday As a result of this depression coupled with a trough running through coastal AP and Rayalaseema extremely heavy rainfall is expected, on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The impact

Massive flooding, water logging in many parts of low lying areas in several districts has been forecasted. Massive falling of trees and electrical poles over different roads can lead to total disruption of transport in some areas of the districts for some hours to few days. Reservoirs can overflow to dangerous levels and submergence of agricultural lands is also possible.

Civil administration has been advised to regulate road, rail and air traffic accordingly. People in the affected areas may limit their movement; municipal corporations may take appropriate action to control water borne diseases. Necessary advisory may be issued from municipal and State government authorities on the basis of IMD inputs to State Disaster Management Agency (SDMA) for necessary action.

Record rainfall in Ramayampet

Meanwhile the State registered an average rainfall of 13.4 mm against normal rainfall of 3.7 mm on Monday. Heavy Rainfall (64.5-115.5mm) was received in Medak, Kamareddy, Jagtial, Siddipet, Sangareddy and Jogulamba Gadwal districts.

Whereas moderate rainfall (15.5-64.4mm) fell all over the state except Hyderabad, Yadadri, Bhongir and Nalgonda districts. Ramayampet mandal, of Medak district received the State highest rainfall of 85.1 mm. State received a cumulative rainfall of 1126.2 cm from 1st June to 12th October, 2020 against a normal rainfall of 776.2 mm.

