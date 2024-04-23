Banjara Hills sees 43°C as scorching heat grips Hyderabad, dry weather forecasted

Banjara Hills registered temperatures soaring up to 43 degrees Celsius, while Maruthi Nagar in Kothapet and Mettuguda saw mercury levels peaking at 42.9 degrees Celsius.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 23 April 2024, 07:18 PM

Representational Image.

Hyderabad: The scorching heat continues to grip Telangana, with Hyderabad and various districts experiencing high temperatures.

Teekya Thanda in Nalgonda district claimed the top spot on Tuesday, recording a blistering 45.1 degrees Celsius. In Hyderabad, several areas felt the intensity of the heat.

Banjara Hills registered temperatures soaring up to 43 degrees Celsius, while Maruthi Nagar in Kothapet and Mettuguda saw mercury levels peaking at 42.9 degrees Celsius.

The city remained under the grip of relentless heat, with temperatures hitting 42 degrees Celsius by noon in most localities. The Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS) has forecasted dry weather for the next three days in Hyderabad, with maximum temperatures ranging from 39 to 41 degrees Celsius.

Meanwhile, the minimum temperatures are expected to hover between 26 to 28 degrees Celsius. In other districts of the state, isolated places may experience light to moderate rain or thundershowers over the next three days.

Maximum temperatures in these areas are anticipated to range from 38 to 43 degrees Celsius, with minimum temperatures ranging between 25 to 28 degrees Celsius.