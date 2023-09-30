| Meta Ray Ban Come Up With Sci Fi Movie Like Smart Glass Which Enable Live Streaming To Fb Instagram

Meta, Ray-Ban come up with Sci-fi movie-like smart glasses with live streaming to FB, Instagram

The smart glasses, announced at the Meta Connect event, are the successors to the 2021 Ray-Ban Stories.

By Indrajeet Devulapally Updated On - 03:29 PM, Sat - 30 September 23

Meta Ray Ban

Hyderabad: Meta in collaboration with eyewear company Ray-Ban has unveiled the redesigned Ray-Ban Meta smart sunglasses as part of their AI products line up.

The smart glasses, announced at the Meta Connect event, are the successors to the 2021 Ray-Ban Stories. Speaking at the event, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced that the device would come incorporated with a new AI assistant which will possess the capability to live stream what a user is seeing directly to Facebook and Instagram.

Features:

Improved audio: The audio quality of the smart glasses has been improved significantly with the all-new custom designed speakers with extended bass, higher maximum volume and improved directional audio that provides reduced audio leakage for improved calls, music, and podcasts — even in noisy or windy environments.

The newly designed five-microphone array supports immersive audio recording, which will enable capturing of sounds exactly how they are experienced

Share your point of view: The new smart sun glass will feature new a ultra-wide 12 MP camera which translates to improved quality for photos and 1080p videos up to 60 seconds. A new and simple voice command, “send a photo” will also enable the users to share the photos with their friends and family.

Power up: Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses are powered by the all-new Qualcomm Snapdragon AR1 Gen1 Platform, which enables higher quality photo and video processing and even faster compute. And the glasses come with a redesigned and sleek charging case, which holds up to eight additional charges (for a total of 36 hours of use) while being slimmer and even smaller.

Hands-free livestreaming: As mentioned earlier, the smart glasses will enable livestreaming, directly to Facebook and Instagram, along with another feature which will enable the user to see the comments in preview and also hear them out loud to engage with a community.

Meta AI: With an advanced conversational assistant, Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses are optimised for for a hands-free, on-the-go experience. By saying “Hey Meta,” users can engage with Meta AI to spark creativity, get information, and control features. Meta AI features will be available in the US in beta only at launch.

They start at $299 USD. Pre-orders are open now on meta.com and ray-ban.com, and the smart glasses will be available for purchase online and in retail stores starting October 17.

(With inputs from about.meta.com)