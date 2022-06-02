Metro-Neo project awaiting approval: Vinay Bhaskar

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 09:22 PM, Thu - 2 June 22

Warangal: The eighth Telangana formation day was celebrated with pomp and gaiety across the six districts carved out of erstwhile Warangal district on Thursday.

While Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao unfurled the national flag on the occasion of the formation day at the Kush Mahal on the Warangal Fort premises here, government chief whip Dasyam Vinay Bhaskar unfurled the flag at the police parade grounds in Hanamkonda.

Addressing the gathering at Kush Mahal, Rao listed the development programmes and welfare schemes being implemented by the State government by the Chandrashekar Rao government. “To strengthen the girl child education system, we are going to introduce intermediate courses in two KGBVs- Khanapur and Sangem- in the district from the coming academic year. The Intermediate courses have already started in three KGBVs against the total of 10,” he said. “To encourage rural sports, we have already completed the construction of 20 stadiums in the district,” Rao added.

Referring to 2BHK houses, he said that a total of 5,191 houses had been sanctioned to the district, and 726 of them were completed. Meanwhile MLA Vinay Bhaskar in Hanamkonda said that the Kakatiya Urban Development Authority (KUDA) had submitted the detailed project report (DPR) on the proposed Metro-Neo project with an estimated cost of Rs 1,000 crore to the State government, and waiting for the approval. “The Metro-Neo project will be constructed for 15 km connecting Warangal, Hanamkonda and Kazipet towns under the GWMC limits,” he said. Vinay Bhaskar also announced that the Parkal –Huzurabad road would be made into a four-lane road with Rs 142 crore as the government had already sanctioned the project. Hanamkonda District Collector Rajiv Gandhi Hanumanthu, Warangal police commissioner Dr Tarun Joshi and other district officials attended the formation day celebrations in Hanamkonda.