Mexican hackers target facebook page with Bhadradri Temple name, post obscene photos

Kothagudem: Mexican hackers targetted a facebook community page created with the name Bhadrachalam Temple City (Bhadradri Divya Kshetram) and posting of obscene pictures on the page.

It was alleged that obscene photos were being posted on the page in the past few days hurting the sentiments of the devotees. A devotee Kona Anand Sharma of Bhadrachalam informed that the matter was taken to the notice of Bhadrachalam ASP, B Rohith Raj.

A complaint with the local police was also lodged seeking to take action against the perpetrators. Inspector of Police (CI) Nagaraju Reddy informed that the temple authorities have not lodged any complaint, however, based on the complaint by Sharma they were probing into the matter.

When contacted the facebook page admin, Sireesh, of Bhadrachalam now working in Bengaluru, told Telangana Today that he and some of his friends with the role of admin have created the facebook page in 2014 to post updates related to the temple and other religious matters and they with a following of one million people.

From last Saturday onwards someone was posting obscene pictures on the page. Following that a complaint to the cybercrime wing of Bengaluru police as well as Hyderabad was made in connection with the incident. The hackers origin was traced to a place in Mexico.

Sireesh further informed that Bhadrachalam police also contacted him and he explained to them about the development. The cybercrime wing has blocked the facebook accounts of the page admins but was unable to stop posting of pictures by the hackers.

“Since I belong to Bhadrachalam we thought of creating a facebook page to share developments of the temple city. Our facebook page was not related to Sri Seetha Ramachandraswamy Devasthanam in anyway” he added.

The temple Assistant Executive Officer Sravan Kumar said that Bhadradri Temple has no facebook account.