MG Comet deliveries to begin this month

By Telangana Today Updated On - 05:58 PM, Thu - 18 May 23

Hyderabad: MG Motors India has begun accepting bookings for its just-launched MG Comet EV, and the deliveries are set to begin in May. Bookings can be made with a nominal fee of Rs 11,000. The electric urban runabout’s complete pricing range was released earlier this month, ranging from Rs 7.78 lakh to Rs 9.98 lakh (ex-showroom).

A 3-year/1 lakh km warranty is also included with the MG Comet, and an 8-year/1.2 lakh km warranty is provided for the battery, which is rated IP67. Additionally, MG will offer three years of free services and three years of roadside support as standard. These are all a part of the MG e-Shield service. MG also revealed that there are more than 80 warranty and servicing options starting at Rs 5,000.

The Comet has a 230km range that has been approved by ARAI. Using the 3.3kW onboard charger supplied by MG, the battery can be fully charged in seven hours. It does not support DC rapid charging. 42 horsepower and 110 Nm of torque are produced by the single electric motor on the front axle. The Comet, according to MG, has a monthly operating expense of Rs 519.